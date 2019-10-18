USAT announces dividend, shareholder rights plan

The USA Technologies (OTC:USAT) board adopts a shareholder rights plan and declares a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding common stock share.

Each right entitles shareholders to buy one one-hundredth of a share of a new series of junior participating preferred stock at a $30 exercise price. The rights can only be exercised if the holder has an at least 15% stake.

Shareholders will need to vote on the plan at the annual meeting.

The dividend distribution will be made on October 28.

Related: Hudson Executive Capital, a 16% stakeholder, recently announced plans to nominate a full slate of directors for the USAT board.

Yesterday, USAT's CEO stepped down, effective immediately.