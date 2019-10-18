IHS Markit launches quarterly dividend, $2.5B buyback

IHS Markit (INFO +0.3% ) says in a filing that it's approved initiating a quarterly cash dividend, starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

It expects to declare that dividend in January, for February payment.

The board also authorized a $2.5B share repurchase program, with a termination date of Nov. 30, 2021. It terminated its existing buyback program, which had $506.9M authorization remaining and was set to terminate on Nov. 30, 2019.

The new moves are consistent with an updated capital allocation framework, where the company looks for return to shareholders of 50-75% of annual capital capacity.