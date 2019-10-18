Exponent slides 7.4% post Q3 results

Exponent (EXPO -7.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 6.6% Y/Y to $101.55M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $95.5M (+8% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $6M (-8.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 124 bps to 22.9% & EBITDA margin declined 40 bps to 25.6%.

In a separate press release today, the company announced a $0.16 quarterly dividend.

Year to date, Exponent distributed $25.2M in dividends and closed the period with $210M in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

Outlook 2019: Expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the high-single digits Y/Y and EBITDA margin to be down ~25 bps.

