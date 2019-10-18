Stocks flat ahead of tomorrow's high-stakes Brexit vote

Stocks open with little movement, as mostly upbeat earnings reports offset weak China data; S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq flat, Dow -0.1% .

Coca-Cola ( +1.5% ) and American Express ( -1.6% ) are the headline names from today's batch of earnings reports.

Investors are paying little notice to new data from China which showed Q3 GDP growth slowing to 6% Y/Y, the smallest increase since Q1 1992.

Meanwhile, the U.K. Parliament will vote tomorrow on a draft Brexit agreement struck with the European Union.

European markets mostly edge lower, with France's CAC -0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite -1.3% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors are hugging their flatlines, although the S&P retail ETF ( -1% ) is sharply lower after Credit Suisse downgraded Macy's, Gap and L Brands to Underperform from Neutral.

U.S. Treasury prices are a bit higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower to 1.75%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.47.