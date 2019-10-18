Covenant Transportation cuts Q3 EPS guidance

Covenant Transportation (CVTI +0.1% ) expects Q3 EPS loss of $0.17 - 0.18 and adjusted earnings loss in the range of $0.08 - $0.09.

Previously, the company expected adjusted EPS to be consistent with reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.35 based on an expectation of the freight market improving to some extent and a relatively level sequential cost structure.

However, the main income differences between Q2 and Q3 relate to the higher non-driver wage expense, along with unfavorable casualty, workers’ compensation and group health insurance expense

Average freight revenue per tractor per week was approximately the same in both quarters.

Within truckload operations, operating expenses increased $0.148/total mile.