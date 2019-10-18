Huntsman added to Jefferies Franchise Picks List

Huntsman (HUN +2.1% ) heads higher after Jefferies adds the stock to the Franchise Picks List with a Buy rating and $28 price target, citing one of the strongest balance sheets in the chemicals space, a less cyclical mix but still significant operating leverage and innovation that should allow for growth ahead of GDP.

HUN "should be one of the first and fastest out of the gate" if leading indicators continue to turn and investors continue to embrace at least a modest cyclical reflation, says Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander.

HUN has a path to $40-plus per share "in a sustained cyclical rally" and more than $60 "at the peak of a synchronized global up-cycle," Alexander says.

HUN's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Bullish/Outperform.