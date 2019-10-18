Live Nation sets credit amendment

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV -1.8% ) has entered into a credit amendment with JPMorgan and closed an offering of $950M in 4.75% senior notes due 2027.

It intends to use the remaining proceeds from the senior notes offering, along with borrowings of term B loans under the credit amendment, to redeem all $250M of its existing 5.375% senior notes due 2022 and for general purposes including acquisitions.

The new amendment provides for a five-year $500M revolving credit facility, a $400M delayed-draw term A loan facility and a seven-year $950M term B loan facility.