Credit Suisse sees tough road for retail

Credit Suisse says recent channel checks and commentary from Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) and Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) suggest U.S. retail industry trends remained sluggish in Q3.

"Our expectation is that pressured trends are likely to continue into fall/holiday—with macro pressures weighing on already-weak recent trends (shorter holiday shopping calendar, ongoing tariff/tourism uncertainty, and tough weather compares lapping cold weather that extended through much of 4Q18). Importantly, looking to 2020, we think Street estimates are still too high. (Consensus ests currently assume industry SSS, GM & EBIT margin trends will ALL accelerate in 2020 vs. current run-rates… we don’t see any clear drivers to support such an acceleration)."

The firm says it's lowering EPS estimates by –3% on average for 2019 and by –5.5% for 2020 for U.S. department stores. The profit pressure in seen hitting include Macy's (M -4.7% ), Nordstrom (JWN -1.9% ), Kohl's (KSS -0.3% ) and J.C. Penney J(JCP -1% ) - as well as brands with significant exposure to the department store channel. That list includes Ralph Lauren (RL -1.4% ), PVH (PVH -0.9% ) and Hanesbrands (HBI -3.9% ).

Challenged mall-based retailers Gaps (GPS -6.2% ) and L Brands (LB -9.1% ) are also hit with downgrades by CS to Underperform from Neutral.

It's not all bad news in retail, however. Credit Suisse still likes VF Corp (VFC +0.1% ), Ross Stores (ROST +0.7% ), Burlington Stores (BURL -0.1% ) and Nike (NKE -0.4% ) amid the volatile macro environment into 2020.

