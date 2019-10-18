Marten Transport +4.2% post Q3 results

Marten Transport (MRTN +4.2% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to 214.9M.

Segment revenue: Truckload $94.99M (+1.1% Y/Y); Dedicated $70.3M (+19.6% Y/Y); Intermodal $22.3M (-14% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $27.4M (+30.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating increased 20 bps to 90.7%; Truckload increased 340 bps to 92.7%; Dedicated declined 520 bps to 85.9%; Intermodal increased 430 bps to 94.6% & Brokerage declined 130 bps to 92.9%.

Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $26.1M, from $27.9M same quarter last year.

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3,723M; Dedicated $3,392M.

Average tractors: Truckload 1,695; Dedicated 1,329 & Intermodal 87.

Average miles per trip: Truckload 545; Dedicated 312.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $46.1M, compared to $44.72M a year ago.

“We expect to continue expanding our capacity to service our customers by offering the best jobs for the industry’s best drivers.” said Randolph L. Marten, Chairman and CEO.

Previously: Marten Transport EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 17 2019)