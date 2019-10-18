GM on the razor's edge

General Motors (GM +0.4% ) is on a slippery slope as it look to close the UAW deal and appease investors looking for profitability, notes The Wall Street Journal's Stephen Wilmot.

"Without knowing what wage inflation the automaker factored into its planning, though, investors have no sure way of modeling the deal’s impact on future profits. These will depend in part on the $4.5 billion cost-savings target GM announced in November. Importantly, the deal still allows the company to close three of the four plants it moved to 'unallocate' at that time, and the fourth plant will get an electric pickup truck that it needed to build anyway," observes Wilmot.

With Detroit peers Fiat Chrysler and Ford competing with GM in the same model categories and facing new labor contracts of their own, higher pricing could help GM along. The catch, reminds Wilmot, is if industry sales tail off and pricing heads in reverse.

GM reports earnings on October 29 in a report that could give investors a sense of what Mary Barra and gang expect for 2020.