Transocean adds three new rig contracts, $75M to backlog

Transocean (RIG +0.4% ) secured three new drilling contracts during Q3, adding ~$75M in contract backlog, according to its latest quarterly fleet status report.

The backlog result is below recent status reports, in which RIG reported $158M in new work during Q2 and $373M in Q1; total backlog is now $10.8B, compared with $11.4B disclosed in the July report.

The longest of the deals is for the Paul B. Loyd Jr. semi-submersible drilling rig for a 255-day contract with Hurricane Energy in the U.K. North Sea.

The contract is split into two terms, with a $160K dayrate during February-April 2020 rising to $205K in the February-September 2020 period; the rig's current contract with BP in the U.K. expires this month.