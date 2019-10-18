Corus -11.8% after flat Q4 with lower profits

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) is 11.8% lower after fiscal Q4 results with flat revenues despite some solid cash generation.

Television advertising grew, but revenues overall dropped fractionally to C$377.5M.

Attributable adjusted net income fell to C$27.9M from C$39.5M (the prior-year quarter was adjusted for the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of C$7.7M).

Consolidated segment profit was down 4% to C$109.8M.

Revenue breakout: Television, C$343.76M (down 0.3%); Radio, C$33.7M (down 2.1%).

Profit by segment: Television, C$108.6M (down 0.1%); Radio, C$6.9M (down 18.3%).

Free cash flow was C$93.6M, down 2.5%.

Earnings call slides

Press release