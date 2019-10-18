Williams wins FERC OK for Transco expansion project

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved its Southeastern Trail expansion project, which is designed to deliver gas to Transco pipeline markets in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. in time for the 2020-21 winter heating season.

The expansion project will provide 296K dth/day of gas transportation capacity to utility and local distribution companies in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

WMB expects to start construction in fall 2019 with a target in-service date of November 2020.

Southeastern Trail is WMB's third Transco project to be approved by FERC in the last 10 months; combined with other expansions under construction or in various levels of permitting, WMB expects Transco's design capacity to top 18M dth/day in time for the 2020-21 winter heating season.