Dermira up 29% on additional mid-stage data on dermatitis med lebrikizumab

Dermira (DERM +28.5% ) is up on a 9x surge in volume on the heels of detailed results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a range of doses of lebrikizumab in adolescent and adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The data are being presented at the Annual Fall Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.

As reported in March, the 280-subject study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in an AD scale called EASI at week 16 compared to placebo across all doses tested.

All key secondary endpoints were also met, including changes in pruritis (itchy skin) and sleep loss scores. No new safety signals were observed.

Phase 3 development is underway.

Lebrikizumab is an injectable humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a pro-inflammatory protein called interleukin-13 (IL-13).

The company will host a conference call today at 4:45 pm ET to discuss the results.