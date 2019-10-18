Ericsson in 5G deal with third Korean comms provider

Ericsson (ERIC +0.9% ) has been chosen by Korean communications service provider LG U Plus as a 5G radio access network vendor for its 3.5 GHz NSA network, and as a preferred 5G core network vendor.

That marks commercial 5G contracts for Ericsson with all three Korean comms service providers.

RAN deployment got under way this month.

Also today, Ericsson notes it's extended its partnership with Hydro-Québec, Quebec's largest electrical utility.

They'll work on a modernization project using Ericsson's Adaptive Inventory solution