Waste Management downgraded, Republic Services upgraded

Waste Management (WM +0.4% ) edges higher despite BofA Merrill Lynch's downgrade to Neutral from Buy following the stock's YTD outperformance due in part to the pending acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW +0.1% ).

BAML analyst Michael Feniger views WM management's bull-case 7%-9% EBITDA/FCF growth outlook for 2019-21 as comfortably achievable with the addition of ADSW, but he is moving to the sidelines to look for greater visibility on the next catalyst that will drive the stock.

At the same time, BAML upgrades Republic Services (RSG +2.7% ) to Buy from Neutral, saying the stock is a more balanced way to gain exposure to the theme of higher disposal pricing than peer WM.

Feniger says expectations are lower for RSG and the company faces easier volume comps, without WM's large ADSW integration risks.

WM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.