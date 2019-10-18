Nokia, Telia building network at biggest Nordic shopping center

Nokia (NOK -0.3% ) and Telia (TLSNY +1.8% ) are launching a 5G network at Helsinki's new Mall of Tripla, the biggest shopping center in the Nordic countries.

The intent is testing new retail and lifestyle experiences using Nokia's 5G base stations and small cells.

In store, retailers will be able to use AR and VR, facial and video recognition, and tailored in-store signage, the companies say, along with greater control over stock levels and supply chain, video analytics of customer behavior, and in-store robotics.