Noble adds two rig extensions in latest fleet status report

Noble Corp. (NE -1.9% ) secured a contract extension for a drillship in South America and another extension for a jack-up rig offshore U.K., according to its latest quarterly fleet status report.

NE says Apache exercised two of three option wells for the Noble Sam Croft drillship, extending the contract to March 2020.

Bassoe Offshore estimates the dayrate for the contract with Apache is $170K; the rig's previous dayrate with W&T in the Gulf of Mexico was estimated at $160K.

Also, Spirit Energy has exercised a final option for the Noble Hans Deul jack-up rig, extending the contract to April 2020; the rig currently is operating in the U.K. for an undisclosed dayrate.