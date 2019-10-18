ClearSign announces engineering order from ExxonMobil

ClearSign Combustion (CLIR +19% ) has received a Purchase Order from ExxonMobil to perform early engineering and installation planning regarding a trial installation of the company's ClearSign Core process burners at one of their Gulf Coast refineries.

"This engineering order is one of the final steps prior to qualifying our ClearSign Core process burner technology for use in an ExxonMobil refinery, and is a significant milestone for our company in the process of demonstrating our technology with a supermajor at their facility”, said Jim Deller, Ph.D, CEO of ClearSign.