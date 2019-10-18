Fed isn't locked into interest rate path, Fed's Clarida repeats

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida repeats the Fed's talking point that "monetary policy is not on a preset course."

"The committee will proceed on a meeting-by-meeting basis to assess the economic outlook as well as the risks to the outlook, and it will act as appropriate to sustain growth, a strong labor market, and a return of inflation to our symmetric 2% objective," he said in a speech in Boston.

The decisions will be made on risks to an economy that he says in on solid ground. Also repeating Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the last rate cut, "The U.S. economy is in a good place, and the baseline outlook is favorable," he said.

With the risks of slower global growth and trade policy uncertainty hanging over the U.S. economy, markets expect another rate cut at the October FOMC meeting.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at 91% vs 67% a week ago.

