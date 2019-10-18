U.K.'s Buzzard field shut for second time in two weeks

Cnooc (CEO -0.9% ) says it has shut down its Buzzard field in the U.K. North Sea - the U.K.'s highest producing field - for the second time in two weeks due to compromised repairs to faulty pipework.

Buzzard was shut earlier this month for ~10 days for unplanned repairs, then was restarted over the weekend before the field was shut again on Oct. 16.

Buzzard typically contributes nearly a third of the production of Forties Blend, running at ~120K bbl/day.

Adding to the North Sea disruption, the Forties oil pipeline, the source of the U.K.'s main export crude grade, was briefly shut today due to a power outage.

Cnooc is Buzzard's operator and owner of a 43.2% stake, with Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) among several minority partners.