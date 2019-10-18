Stocks extend declines, led by IT, communications

The stock downturn steepens in midday trading led by communication services and information technology sectors.

Even with many Q3 earnings coming in better than expected, slowing growth in China and risks loom over the U.S. economy.

For example, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida noted the economy faces "evident" risks while inflation remains muted, though he emphasized that the central bank's monetary policy path isn't on a preset course.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq sinks 1.0% , the S&P 500 falls 0.4% , and the Dow slides 0.4% .

Treasurys rally, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 2 basis points to 1.739%.

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, communications services ( -0.8% ) and IT ( -0.8% ) lead the decline, while real estate ( +0.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) buck the overall market trend.

In Europe, the Europe Stoxx 600 lost 0.3% , Germany's DAX closes down 0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE ends the session down 0.4% , and France's CAC 40 sank 0.7% .

Crude oil is little changed at $53.91 per barrel.