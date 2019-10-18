Grocery sales up, margins not so much

Wolfe Research is out with a note on grocery margins as competition continues to heat up and Walmart (WMT -0.1% ) carves out more market share.

The research firm says Walmart's grocery margins have worsened amid some food price deflation and with the company aggressive on pricing. Ahold (OTCQX:AHODF) and Publix are also said to be seeing decreasing margins. Meanwhile, margins at Kroger (KR -1% ) are staying the same and privately-owned Albertsons is seeing a slight improvement.

Wolfe Research keeps a Neutral view on the sector. Even with grocery sales accelerating,growing profit looks to be a challenge.