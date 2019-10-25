Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of October 27 - November 2 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (10/29): FDA advisory committee meeting on AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMAG) Makena for preventing preterm births in at-risk pregnant women (application for full approval).

WEDNESDAY (10/30): FDA advisory committee meeting on Agile Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGRX) Twirla contraceptive patch.

THURSDAY (10/31): FDA action date for higher doses of Adamis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ADMP) naloxone for opioid overdose.

North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference, Nashville, TN (3 days). Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI): Presentations on PTI-801, PTI-808 and PTI-428.