Boeing drops 3.3% as messages suggest FAA was misled on MAX

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has made a sudden leg down, -3.3% , after word the FAA is demanding explanations on the 737 Max after instant messages Boeing found months ago suggested employees misled the agency about a key safety system.

"Yesterday, Boeing alerted the Department of Transportation to the existence of instant messages between two Boeing employees, characterizing certain communications with the FAA during the original certification of the 737 MAX in 2016," the FAA says, according to media reports.

That's "concerning," the agency says.