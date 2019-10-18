State Street Q3 beat driven by NII, lower costs - analysts

State Street (STT +5.6% ) Q3 net interest income came in surprisingly strong and expenses came in lower than expected, analysts said.

"Bulls 'got what they came for' this quarter as the company surprised positively on NII/ expenses," Wolfe Research's Steven Chubak writes in a note to clients.

Furthermore, the company's commentary suggests deposit momentum and expense discipline should continue, he said.

KBW analysts led by Brian Kleinhanzl add that State Street beat on fees; servicing fees of $1.27B topped their $1.26B estimate as fee rates were 1.54 basis points vs. KBW's 1.51 bps forecast.

Jefferies analysts led by Ken Usdin note that State Street's guidance gets close to Q4 consensus of ~$1.60.

"NII was up big to $644M, with NIM 4 bps to 1.42%, helped by market dislocation during the quarter," they write.

