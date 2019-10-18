Pieridae moves closer to first LNG export terminal on Canada's east coast

Pieridae Energy (OTC:PTOAF) says it closed a C$190M acquisition ($145M) of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) gas assets in Alberta's Foothills region, giving it ownership of most of the gas needed to supply the first of two plants at its planned Goldboro LNG terminal.

The deal moves Pieridae closer to building the first liquefied natural gas export terminal on Canada's east coast, which hopes its shorter distance to Europe than plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast will help sell its liquefied natural gas by cutting shipping costs.

Unusual for LNG projects in the developed world, Pieridae has a $4.5B German government guarantee and has one German buyer, Uniper, for all 5M mt/produced by its first train.