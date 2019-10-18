AES launched first LNG hub in Panama and Central America

AES Corp. (AES +0.6% ) announces the start of commercial operations at its AES Colón plant, the first liquefied natural gas hub in Panama and Central America.

AES says the operation of the LNG storage facility will allow for the use of LNG throughout the region and establish Panama as the natural gas hub for the Central American region, and provides a new market for U.S. LNG exports with a more cost-effective and sustainable alternative to oil for the region.

AES plans to build a similar project in Vietnam in the coming years, which it says will bring many of the same benefits to Southeast Asia.