U.S. rig count resumes decline, falling by 5

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. falls by 5 to 851, resuming its steady decline after last week's small gain broke a streak of seven straight weekly declines, according to Baker Hughes' latest survey.

The oil rig count rose by 1 to 713 while gas rigs slipped by 6 to 137; 1 rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

WTI November crude oil -0.7% to $53.56/bbl.

