Trump is 'hopeful' U.S.-China pact will be signed at APEC in November

President Trump said he's hopeful that a trade agreement between the U.S. and China will be signed at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month, Bloomberg reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence will give a major policy speech on China next Thursday, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed White House official.

Last month Reuters reported that a major speech by Pence on China that was originally scheduled for June and was expected to take a hawkish position on Beijing, had been scheduled for later this year.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB, PGJ, FXP, CN