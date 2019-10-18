Trump is 'hopeful' U.S.-China pact will be signed at APEC in November

President Trump said he's hopeful that a trade agreement between the U.S. and China will be signed at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month, Bloomberg reports.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to attend the meeting.
Separately, Vice President Mike Pence will give a major policy speech on China next Thursday, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed White House official.
Last month Reuters reported that a major speech by Pence on China that was originally scheduled for June and was expected to take a hawkish position on Beijing, had been scheduled for later this year.
