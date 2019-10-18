Acme United reports mixed Q3 results and updated Q4 outlook

Acme United (ACU +3.6% ) reports net sales rose 7% in Q3.

Net sales in U.S. increased 6%; Europe advanced 15%; Canada grew 5%.

Gross margin rate down 30 bps to 35.5%.

Operating margin rate up 70 bps to 4.7%.

The company expects net sales of ~$142M vs. prior guidance range of $140M to $143M; net income of ~$5.2M vs. prior range of $5M to $5.3M; and earnings per share of ~$1.48 vs. prior range of $1.41 to $1.50.

