Acme United reports mixed Q3 results and updated Q4 outlook

Acme United (ACU +3.6%) reports net sales rose 7% in Q3.
Net sales in U.S. increased 6%; Europe advanced 15%; Canada grew 5%.
Gross margin rate down 30 bps to 35.5%.
Operating margin rate up 70 bps to 4.7%.
The company expects net sales of ~$142M vs. prior guidance range of $140M to $143M; net income of ~$5.2M vs. prior range of $5M to $5.3M; and earnings per share of ~$1.48 vs. prior range of $1.41 to $1.50.
Previously: Acme United EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Oct. 18)
