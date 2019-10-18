Good news/bad news: Housing starts, retail sales disappoint

Weaker-than-expected : More people filed for unemployment benefits this week than expected. Initial jobless claims rose 4K to 214K, higher than the 212K consensus. Continuous claims showed a better picture, though. (See stronger-than-expected).

Though there wasn't a huge amount of data this week, some closely watched data points tip the scales to weaker -- namely, September retail sales, housing starts, and industrial production all disappointed.

October’s Philly Fed business outlook at +5.6 fell short of the consensus estimate of +7.3 and rose at less than half the +12 in September.

September leading indicators unexpectedly fell 0.1% compared with the 0.2% increase expected; the coincident economic index was flat at 106.5 and the lagging economic index rose 0.1% to 108.3.

Consumers were not in a shopping mood last month. September retail sales disappointed with the core number unchanged M/M compared with the consensus estimate of a 0.3% increase. The headline number fell 0.3% from August vs. the consensus number that expected a 0.3% increase.

September housing starts also disappointed, falling 9.4% to 1.256M, trailing the 1.300M expected as the multifamily sector weakened; the August number, though was revised upward to 1.386M from 1.364M; building permits, though, may be cause for optimism (see stronger-than-expected).

And don’t look for industrial production to help out. September industrial production fell 0.4% to 109.5, more than the 0.2% decline expected; capacity utilization sagged to 77.5% from 77.9% in August and missed the 77.8%

August business inventories came in flat at $2.042T vs. consensus of +0.3%.