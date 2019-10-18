Mobile video service Quibi teams with T-Mobile

Quibi -- a new mobile video service from former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and ex-eBay chief Meg Whitman -- has paired with T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4% ) as its telecom launch partner for next spring.

T-Mobile will be the exclusive wireless distributor for an April launch, though any customer can signup for Quibi regardless of carrier.

Quibi plans to launch with episodes under 10 minutes for $5/month for an ad-supported service, and $8/month for ad-free.

It's lined up high-profile entertainment projects with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Soderbergh. Quibi expects to launch 7,000 pieces of original content in the first year and spend $1.1B on programming deals.