Stock downturn fades as real estate, financials shine

News moving markets include China's slowing GDP, a report that Boeing employees misled the FAA about a key safety system, and the Fed's Richard Clarida stressing that there's no preset course for the central bank's monetary policy path.

In addition, President Trump is "hopeful" that a China-U.S. trade pact will be signed next month at APEC in Chile.

Tech-heavy Nasdaq falls 0.7% compared with its 1.4% drop earlier; the S&P 500's 0.7% decline narrows to a 0.3% dip , and the Dow, hurt by Boeing's slump, falls 0.7% , vs. -0.8% earlier.

10-year Treasury rises a bit, pushing yield down a basis point to 1.745%.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, communications services ( -0.9% ) and information technology ( -0.8% ) lead the decliners, while real estate ( +0.9% ) and financials ( +0.6% ) outperform the broader market.