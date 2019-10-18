Stock downturn fades as real estate, financials shine

News moving markets include China's slowing GDP, a report that Boeing employees misled the FAA about a key safety system, and the Fed's Richard Clarida stressing that there's no preset course for the central bank's monetary policy path.
In addition, President Trump is "hopeful" that a China-U.S. trade pact will be signed next month at APEC in Chile.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq falls 0.7% compared with its 1.4% drop earlier; the S&P 500's 0.7% decline narrows to a 0.3% dip, and the Dow, hurt by Boeing's slump, falls 0.7%, vs. -0.8% earlier.
10-year Treasury rises a bit, pushing yield down a basis point to 1.745%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, communications services (-0.9%) and information technology (-0.8%) lead the decliners, while real estate (+0.9%) and financials (+0.6%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil falls 1.0% to $53.41 per barrel.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox