Colorado to enact stricter review of drilling near homes

Colorado oil and gas producers trade in the red after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment releases a report finding increased risk of benzene exposure within 2K ft. of drill sites: XOG -7.5% , SRCI -7.2% , PDCE -6.5% , HPR -4% , SM -3.6% , BCEI -2.4% , NBL -2% , WLL -1.5% .

The study examined well pads that are in pre-production, including drilling, fracking and flowback, not well pads that are currently producing oil and gas.

In response, the head of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission says the group will "immediately enact stricter and safer precautionary review measures to protect public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife."

Current state law prohibits oil and gas facilities from being closer than 500 ft. from homes and 1K ft. from schools, health care centers and other high-occupancy buildings.