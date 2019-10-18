Kansas City Southern rises on Q3 earnings beat

Kansas City Southern (KSU +6.6% ) reported a better-than-expected Q3 profit, driven by an increase in refined fuel shipments to Mexico and ongoing cost cuts.

Revenue rose 7% to $747M on flat volume, led by a 21% increase in Chemicals and Petroleum; Agriculture & Minerals revenues grew 15%, driven primarily by improved cycle times.

Industrial & Consumer Products and Intermodal revenues also increased by 2% and 1%, respectively

Refined fuel products and liquid petroleum gas shipments to Mexico rose sharply, partially offset by lower revenue from frac sand, crude oil and automotive shipments.

Operating ratio fell 2.7 points to 60.7% from a year ago

