Decision on full-rate F-35 production may be delayed until 2021, DoD says

The Department of Defense decision to move into a full-rate production contract for Lockheed Martin's (LMT -1.4% ) F-35 jet could be delayed until 2021 rather than this December as planned, due to slower than expected progress in integrating the jet with its testing and training simulators, Pentagon acquisition chief Ellen Lord says.

Full-rate production contracts are more lucrative than low rate production contracts for defense firms, suggesting larger payments for F-35 deliveries to LMT from the DoD and its allies could be delayed by as much as a year, Reuters explains.

Lord told reporters she signed off on a report that indicated the final decision on full-rate production could be delayed as much as 13 months.