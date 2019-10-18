Humana sues generic drug makers over alleged price-fixing

Humana (HUM +0.8% ) has filed a 610-page complaint in a Philadelphia federal court accusing more than a dozen generic drug makers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.5% ), of conspiring to maintain high prices on 124 generic medicines. The suit claims that Teva "spearheaded" the scheme although it was cog in much larger conspiracy to inflate drug prices.

The supposed peak of collusive activity was the period from July 2013 through January 2015.

Humana also filed a 273-page complaint in a Philadelphia court in August 2018 against generic drug firms so it is unclear how the two differ.

The latest case is: Humana Inc. v. Actavis Elizabeth LLC, 2:19-cv-4862, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania.