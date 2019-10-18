Annaly bounces after Bill Gross mention

Annaly Capital Management (NLY +1.6% ) took a bump up in afternoon trading after Bill Gross said he's buying the stock as it appears the 2s-10s yield spread will widen.

The Fed's move to buy Treasury bills should widen the yield curve, which bodes well for mortgage REITs and banks, he said in an interview on CNBC.

"I'm in there for the yield," he said. "I like high dividend-paying stocks."

Invesco (IVZ +1.6% ) is another stock that he likes.

Gross, who co-founded Pimco, retired from Janus Henderson in March.