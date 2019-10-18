NVR +2.3% as Q3 beats on 11% rise in new orders

NVR (NYSE:NVR) gains 2.3% after Q3 EPS beat the average analyst estimate of $51.52 and rose from $48.28 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 consolidated revenue of $1.91B exceeded the 1.84B consensus estimate and increased 3% from $1.85B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 new orders rose 11% Y/Y to 4,766 units, while the average sales price of new orders fell 1% to $369,200.

Q3 homebuilding revenue of $1.87B rose 4% Y/Y; gross profit margin increased to 19.0% vs. 18.6% a year ago.

Q3 mortgage loan production was $1.37B, up 10% Y/Y.

Previously: NVR EPS beats by $4.59, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)