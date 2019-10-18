Schlumberger sees continued slowdown in U.S. drilling, fracking

Schlumberger (SLB +1.3% ) continues to trade higher as investors look past the company's huge Q3 writedowns and focus on improved international operations and adjusted profits that beat estimates.

The size of the charges was "eyebrow-raising," analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt said following the report, but "better to rip Band-Aid off sooner vs. later."

"The large writedown is just affirmation of how weak the end markets are," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland. "Clearly the new CEO seems to be focused on having an asset-light strategy going forward."

CEO Olivier Le Peuch says SLB continues to review its U.S. onshore business and that all options are available for its fracking unit; the company's Q3 revenue in North America tumbled 11% Y/Y as production was hurt by a reduction in drilling and fracking.

"The U.S. production growth rate has declined for the last eight months and is expected to decline further in 2020," Le Peuch said on today's earnings conference call, but "outside of a recession, the prospect for international activity growth remains firmly in place."