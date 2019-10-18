Seeking Alpha
Tech

'South Park' streaming bids could reach $500M

|About: Viacom Inc. (VIA)|By:, SA News Editor

Veteran TV comedy South Park is set for the next big streaming payday among older hits, with reports suggesting the Comedy Central (VIA, VIAB) mainstay could draw up to $500M for the streaming rights.

That's comparable to the hundreds of millions paid in bidding wars for The Office, Friends and Seinfeld in recent weeks.

After a previous run on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), South Park currently streams on Hulu (DIS, CMCSA), which is said to be one of several services in the bidding -- along with HBO Max (NYSE:T) and Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CNBC says.

