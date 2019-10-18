'South Park' streaming bids could reach $500M

Veteran TV comedy South Park is set for the next big streaming payday among older hits, with reports suggesting the Comedy Central (VIA, VIAB) mainstay could draw up to $500M for the streaming rights.

That's comparable to the hundreds of millions paid in bidding wars for The Office, Friends and Seinfeld in recent weeks.

After a previous run on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), South Park currently streams on Hulu (DIS, CMCSA), which is said to be one of several services in the bidding -- along with HBO Max (NYSE:T) and Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CNBC says.