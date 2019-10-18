Velocity Financial readies IPO

Velocity Financial, a real estate finance company founded in 2004, files for an initial public offering of common stock.

Plans to use proceeds to repay part of its corporate debt outstanding and the rest for general corporate purposes, including originating and acquiring investor real estate loans.

The company primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4unit residential rental and small commercial properties.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, Velocity originated 848 loans to be held for investment totaling $291.8M.

Reports net income of $8.23M of net income for H1 2019, up from $5.71M in the year-ago period.