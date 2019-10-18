Dow takes a drubbing from Boeing, J&J

Stocks fell after China reported its slowest quarter of economic growth in decades and negative headlines slammed two of the biggest U.S. companies.

China's Q3 GDP grew by a weaker than expected 6%, its slowest pace of expansion in 27 years, as the U.S.-China trade war hit demand at home and abroad.

But the Dow was hit especially hard, with 90% of the index's 1% loss attributable to Boeing and Johnson & Johnson: Boeing slumped 6.8% after Reuters reported company employees may have misled regulators over the safety systems of the 737 MAX, and J&J shed 6.2% following a recall of some baby powder after finding traces of asbestos.

The Dow decline was enough to wipe out gains earlier in the week, ending down 0.2%, but the broader S&P 500 still added 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.4% for the week as earnings reports mostly came in better than expected.

More than 70 S&P 500 companies reported Q3 earnings during the week, with 81% posting results that beat Wall Street estimates.

Today's S&P sector standings were highlighted by losses in the industrial (-0.9%) and information technology (-0.9%) groups, while defensive oriented real estate (+1%) and utilities (+0.4%) sectors finished with gains.

U.S. Treasury prices ended on a higher note, with the two-year sliding 4 bps to 1.57% and the 10-year yield dropping a basis point to 1.75%.

WTI November crude oil slipped 0.3% to $53.78/bbl.

This weekend, investors will be watching the U.K. Parliament, which is scheduled to vote on a draft of the Brexit agreement struck with the European Union.