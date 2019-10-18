Carlyle pulls out of $1B Texas crude oil export project - Reuters

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has dropped out as a stakeholder in Lone Star Ports LLC, which proposed a $1B crude oil export terminal near Corpus Christi, Tex., the head of the Port of Corpus Christi tells Reuters.

Carlyle notified the port on Oct. 8 it would no longer proceed with its investment, which would leave construction company Berry Group as the only backer.

The project is one of at least nine crude oil export terminals proposed for the U.S. Gulf Coast; Carlyle was competing with projects in the same area proposed by commodities trader Trafigura and refiner Phillips 66.