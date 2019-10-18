Electric Hummer could be part of GM's move into EV trucks, SUV - Reuters

General Motors (NYSE:GM) plans to build a new line of premium electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in late 2021, possibly reviving the Hummer brand, Reuters reports.

The BT1 electric truck/SUV program is the centerpiece of GM's planned $3B investment in the plant to produce the electric vehicles, part of a broader four-year, $7.7B investment in the company's U.S. plants, according to the proposed labor deal between GM and the United Auto Workers union.

The investment would move GM into a part of the EV market that is largely untested and where the company has a higher likelihood of turning a profit, Sam Fiorani of Auto Forecast Solutions tells Reuters.

GM's plan mirrors Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) approach of starting at the high end and then moving down the price ladder, an important move for a company who previously tried to sell the Chevrolet Volt and all-electric Bolt cars at lower prices and higher volumes but failed to sell enough to make those efforts profitable, Fiorani says.