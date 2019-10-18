Upcoming pre-salt oil auction key to growth for Petrobras, CEO tells WSJ

The Brazilian government's auction next month of exploration blocks in the pre-salt offshore oil fields is fundamental to Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) plans for growth, CEO Roberto Castello Branco tells WSJ.

The company needs to invest in new fields to boost its reserves and increase production in the coming years, and the auctions are a unique opportunity to buy high-quality assets, Castello Branco says.

PBR is in talks with potential consortium partners to bid together on the blocks, the CEO tells WSJ, without offering details.

PBR's long experience in the field makes the company the "natural owners" of the deposits, Castello Branco says. "We have the technology, we have the highly competent engineers" experienced in dealing with the difficulties of producing in the area.

Production from the fields is also more profitable than the company's output from other deposits and other businesses, such as refining, so it is better for PBR to dispose of them and boost output, the CEO says.