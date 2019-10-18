FDA approves Alexion Pharma's Ultomiris for second rare blood disease

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Ultomiris treatment for a second rare blood disorder.

The newest approval allows its use in treating atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, an ultra-rare disease that can cause progressive injury to vital organs, primarily the kidneys, through damage to the walls of blood vessels and blood clots.

Ultomiris already has been approved in the U.S., Japan and the European Union to treat adults with a blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

The FDA approval is a boost for ALXN, which has been pushing to expand the Ultomiris label as U.S. market exclusivity for its best-selling drug, Soliris, is being threatened.