Blackouts in California could be needed for a decade, PG&E CEO says

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) CEO Bill Johnson told California regulators Friday it could take 10 years for the company to improve its electric system enough to reach the point where widespread safety outages are not necessary when fire danger is high.

Appearing before an emergency meeting of the California Public Utilities Commission, Johnson said the Oct. 9 outage was the right call but said the utility could have done much better executing it.

PG&E shut off power to more than 2M people last week due to fears that strong winds could knock down utility equipment and spark wildfires.

The decision brought anger from citizens, local officials and state legislators who have called on PG&E to act more prudently in enacting future shut-offs.