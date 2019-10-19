UK votes to delay final approval of Brexit deal

UK's parliament has voted to delay the final approval of its Brexit deal, forcing a pause in what was a key showdown.

By a 322-306 vote, MPs passed an amendment by Oliver Letwin to withhold approval for the deal until legislation implementing it has been passed.

That requires Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a delay from the EU, but he says he won't do so.

Johnson says he will now introduce his deal next week for a vote. “I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," he says.

The chance for a meaningful vote has been "passed up," Johnson says, but adds he's not "daunted or dismayed."

The EU says it's up to the UK to "inform it of the next steps."